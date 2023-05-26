Parents of Japanese cyclist killed by falling rocks win Taiwan compensation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The parents of a Japanese cyclist who was killed by falling rocks in Hualien County in 2017 have won their case against the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) and will receive compensation of NT$4.68 million ($152,300), reports said Friday (May 26).

Shirai Hiroyuki (白井寬之), 35, from Shizuoka, had been preparing for a race when he was cycling near the popular Taroko Gorge in September 2017. Rocks hit him and two people on a motorcycle close to a tunnel.

While the latter were only slightly injured, Shirai was hit in the head and died four days later at a local hospital. His parents argued the DGH had not taken adequate measures to prevent rockfalls, and sued for NT$8.01 million in compensation and funeral expenses.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a DGH appeal against a Taiwan High Court ruling awarding NT$4.68 million to the parents, the Liberty Times reported. No appeals against the Supreme Court decision are possible.

Yilan District Court had initially ruled against the parents, saying rock slides in the Taroko area were a common risk, and the authorities had done enough by setting up warning signs along the road. However, the High Court overturned the verdict, concluding the DGH was responsible for guaranteeing the safety of road users.

The High Court judges reached the sum of NT$4.68 million by calculating NT$2 million in moral damages compensation for each of Shirai’s parents, NT$290,000 in hospital and cremation expenses, and NT$390,000 in funeral costs in Japan, per CNA.