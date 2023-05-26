Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scholar who specializes in the study of giant isopods (Bathynomus) said the species was misidentified by an eatery and urges caution when it comes to eating the crustacean.

This is because of the possible presence of heavy metals and other toxins. The warning comes after a ramen restaurant gained fame for featuring the creepy creatures.

On Monday (May 22), The Ramen Boy (拉麵公子) announced on its Facebook page a new flavor: "Giant isopod with creamy chicken broth ramen," quickly drawing public revulsion.

Huang Ming-chih (黃銘志), an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and Technology at National University of Tainan, on Wednesday (May 24) was cited by TVBS as saying that although the crustaceans are indeed members of the genus Bathynomus, they are not Bathynomus giganteus but rather Bathynomus jamesi.

Huang, who has been studying giant isopods for over half a decade, said that since the restaurant had said the specimens had been caught near the Dongsha Islands, they should be Bathynomus jamesi. Huang said that Bathynomus giganteus is only known to dwell in the Gulf of Mexico.



Huang suggested that there may have been a misunderstanding related to a translation by a Japanese aquarium. According to Huang, Bathynomus jamesi was registered in Taiwan only last year.

He warned that giant isopods feed on the carcasses of marine organisms. He added that their digestive tracts are very smelly and the public should be careful when eating them.

"It's not a traditional food. Although in Ruifang or Keelung they have been eating this food since the 1970s, it is still necessary for safety reasons to carefully inspect them," said Huang. He pointed out that dangers include residues of pufferfish poison and paralytic shellfish poison.



In addition, Huang said that because it is a benthic animal, meaning that it lives on the sea floor, there is the possibility that it has absorbed heavy metals.

Huang said that there have yet to be reports of people experiencing food poisoning after eating these crustaceans, but he recommends the government conducts further testing to determine the differences between the two species of giant isopods and their safety for consumption.

Huang noted that Bathynomus giganteus has straighter spines on the pleotelson (tail) while Bathynomus jamesi has taller spines. Although the number of spines differs between the two species, it is not easy to distinguish between the two based on appearance. It is only through genetic testing that the two can be distinguished with certainty.

He said that he has dissected hundreds of giant isopods over the course of six years of research into the genus. Despite the fact that the ramen restaurant misidentified the species, Huang said that he is happy that this was an opportunity to spark interest in the topic.



