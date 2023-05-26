Alexa
Taurasi has 23 points, Mercury hit 13 3s to beat Lynx 90-81

By Associated Press
2023/05/26 13:11
Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and center Brittney Griner (42) defend against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the sec...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thu...
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, left, drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game T...
Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton, middle, drives between Minnesota Lynx center Nikolina Milic, left, and forward Aerial Powers during the second half ...
Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) tips the ball away from Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, during the first half of a WNBA basket...
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) is fouled by Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game...
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) keeps the ball away from Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) during the second half of a WNBA basketbal...
Phoenix Mercury guard Moriah Jefferson, left, and Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard, right, compete for possession of the ball during the second ...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, celebrates a score by guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game ...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates her score against the Minnesota Lynx with Sophie Cunningham, right, and Michaela Onyenwere, lef...

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists and the Phoenix Mercury hit 11 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 90-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Phoenix went 5 of 6 from 3-point range — with triples from five different players — to open a 27-18 lead after one quarter. The Mercury made 11 of 17 3s in the first half, taking a 57-40 lead. Taurasi had three triples and 15 points.

Taurasi finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range, giving her 1,300 3s and extending her WNBA record. Sue Bird is second with 1,001.

The Mercury made 13 of 28 behind the arc and the Lynx were 3 of 18.

Brittney Griner added 19 points for Phoenix (1-2), Sug Sutton had 14 off the bench and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham both had three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Aerial Powers paced the Lynx (0-3) with 20 points off the bench. Jessica Shepherd and Diamond Miller both had 13 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 12.

Minnesota got within seven twice late in the third quarter but got no closer. The Mercury finished 21 of 23 from the foul line.

Behind Taurasi, Phoenix had 23 assists on 28 baskets.

