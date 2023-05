A view of the interior of the one-room home of a young woman, who said she went through her abortion here alone the previous year by taking pills, loc... A view of the interior of the one-room home of a young woman, who said she went through her abortion here alone the previous year by taking pills, located in an unidentified mountainous area of western Honduras, Sunday, March 19, 2023. With a cellphone as her only companion for chats with a friend and an anonymous guide, the then 27-year-old became one of the women who are terminating pregnancies across the country with the help of clandestine networks. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)