CANNES PHOTOS: In the festival's blur, someone's always watching

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer, Associated Press
2023/05/26 13:07
In this May 22, 2023 photo, festivalgoers kiss at the entrance to the Martinez Hotel before a premiere during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Fest...
In this May 19, 2023 photo, hotel workers carry beach furniture along the Boulevard de la Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, souther...
In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to Leonardo DiCaprio as he arrives at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th...
In this May 16, 2023 photo, a festivalgoer walks the red carpet during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AP Ph...
In this May 19, 2023 photo, a discarded red carpet sits behind the Palais des Festivals during the 76th international film festival in Cannes, souther...
In this May 19, 2023 photo, a dress is displayed along the red carpet during the premiere of the film 'The Zone of Interest' at the 76th international...
In this May 19, 2023 photo, Natalie Portman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Zone of Interest' at the 76th intern...
In this May 17, 2023 photo, Jose Condessa, from left, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Fernandez pose for...
In this May 16, 2023 photo, fans wait in line to see actors arriving at the premiere of the film 'Only the River Flows' during the 76th international ...
In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wait for Leonardo DiCaprio outside of the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th inte...
In this May 23, 2023 photo, Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th internatio...
In this May 24, 2023 photo, actress Julia Garner is pictured on a magazine cover in front of the Palais des Festivals during the 76th international fi...
In this May 22, 2023 photo, festivalgoers are reflected in the window of the Martinez Hotel before a premiere during the 76th international film festi...
In this May 23, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to actors departing the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th international film festival, C...
In this May 14, 2023 photo a festivalgoer stands in front of the red carpet before the start of the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southe...

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blur, can never be seen in full.

Though a wide-screen spectacular, Cannes is often spied only in fleeting glimpses — the back of a star’s head, the flowing train of a gown. Outside the festival hub, the Palais des Festival, throngs teeter on ladders and rise on tiptoes to catch a view of the French Riviera pageant that has unspooled over the last two weeks.

Along the main boulevard, the Croisette, faces on billboards, posters and magazine covers look out on the sea of people rushing by. In Cannes, someone is always watching.

AP Photographer Daniel Cole has spent the festival looking to capture the glances and impressions of a splintered spectacle. His images offer snapshots of life in Cannes, whether lost in a crowd or in stolen moments of isolation.

The Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or.