Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: A proliferation of gold mines in Venezuela offers grueling, dangerous work

By Associated Press
2023/05/26 13:05
Alfredo Arriojas wears a head lamp to light his way through an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. A...
A worker removes iron plates from an unused area of an underground gold mine to repurpose them for milling machines, in El Callao, Bolivar state, Vene...
A gold miner lowers into a mine, down a 200 feet (60 meters) shaft, in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias D...
Electrical connections are hooked up at an underground gold mine to power the water pumps and give illumination in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela...
A worker attaches a large bucket to a pulley system to carry rocks and tools up and down a shaft at an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar sta...
A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to take to the surface from an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. O...
A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to a grinding mill at a mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias D...
Workers crush rock at a gold mill in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below the sur...
Workers move sand that was made from rocks, with the help of water, over copper plates that are coated with mercury, which catches the golden particle...
A worker uses water see how much gold a mercury-covered copper plate is absorbing from grounded rock, or sand at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar sta...
A worker rests in a hammock at an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A worker coats copper plates with mercury, a metal to which golden particles will stick when the sand from grounded rock, and water, are passed over t...
Gold miners work at an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below t...
A worker isolates a piece of amalgamated gold from a bucket at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/M...
Workers prepare to heat a golden amalgam, to evaporate away the mercury, at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023...
A worker heats a golden amalgam to evaporate away the mercury at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo...
The family members of gold miners play ball in a pond next to a mine in El Callao, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A worker shows a spoon of gold after using fire to evaporate mercury from an amalgam, at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, A...
A seller uses a torn Bolivar bill to hold a golden nugget for a buyer holding a cup, in downtown El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April ...
Miners pan for gold at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Miners pan for hours in ponds where standing water ...
Jose Rivas digs for gold at an open-pit mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. “I just want to buy my house and work o...

Alfredo Arriojas wears a head lamp to light his way through an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. A...

A worker removes iron plates from an unused area of an underground gold mine to repurpose them for milling machines, in El Callao, Bolivar state, Vene...

A gold miner lowers into a mine, down a 200 feet (60 meters) shaft, in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias D...

Electrical connections are hooked up at an underground gold mine to power the water pumps and give illumination in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela...

A worker attaches a large bucket to a pulley system to carry rocks and tools up and down a shaft at an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar sta...

A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to take to the surface from an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. O...

A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to a grinding mill at a mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias D...

Workers crush rock at a gold mill in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below the sur...

Workers move sand that was made from rocks, with the help of water, over copper plates that are coated with mercury, which catches the golden particle...

A worker uses water see how much gold a mercury-covered copper plate is absorbing from grounded rock, or sand at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar sta...

A worker rests in a hammock at an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A worker coats copper plates with mercury, a metal to which golden particles will stick when the sand from grounded rock, and water, are passed over t...

Gold miners work at an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below t...

A worker isolates a piece of amalgamated gold from a bucket at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/M...

Workers prepare to heat a golden amalgam, to evaporate away the mercury, at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023...

A worker heats a golden amalgam to evaporate away the mercury at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo...

The family members of gold miners play ball in a pond next to a mine in El Callao, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A worker shows a spoon of gold after using fire to evaporate mercury from an amalgam, at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, A...

A seller uses a torn Bolivar bill to hold a golden nugget for a buyer holding a cup, in downtown El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April ...

Miners pan for gold at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Miners pan for hours in ponds where standing water ...

Jose Rivas digs for gold at an open-pit mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. “I just want to buy my house and work o...

EL CALLAO, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is known to have the world’s largest oil reserves, but its soil holds another valuable resource: gold.

The government in 2016 established a huge mining development zone stretching across the middle of Venezuela to diversify its revenue. Seven years later, there is a proliferation of mines burrowing for gold, diamonds, copper and other minerals.

The Mining Arc of the Orinoco is plagued with violence and shrouded in secrecy because many mines operate outside or on the margins of the law. They offer lucrative jobs for ordinary Venezuelans, but conditions are brutal.

At an underground mine in Bolivar state, operators use dynamite to loosen rocks some 260 feet ( 80 meters) below the surface, where workers descend daily to toil in oppressive heat with no safety gear.

The miners typically begin their day strapping themselves to a thick steel wire, holding on as best then can while dropping about 200 feet (60 meters) down a shaft, entering a world where headlamps provide the only light. They wear shorts and flip-flops or rubber boots and must bend at the waist to walk 60 feet (20 meters) down a quasi-ramp. There, they collect rocks and throw them into sacks to be carted via pulleys above ground to a grinding mill.

One of the miners, Alfredo Arriojas, says he doesn’t like mining, but has been doing the job for more than two years in hopes of owning a home, with money left to “invest it in something good that gives me income.”

By law, about half of the extracted gold must enter state coffers, but authorities as well as critics of the government report growing illegal mining. Rights advocates say that labor laws are flouted and that human rights violations abound. Violence between rival gangs prompts many miners to reconsider their trade.

Another nearby mine in Bolivar captures gold through open-pit operations on the surface, where workers spend hours near ponds that breed mosquitoes that transmit diseases such as malaria.

Open-pit miner José Rivas says he’s had enough: “I just want to buy my house and work on something else.”