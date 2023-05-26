Military confirms NATO official visited Taiwan in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s military has confirmed a NATO general visited Taiwan in March after the news was reported on Wednesday (May 24).

The China Project reported that Commandant of NATO Defense College, Lieutenant General Olivier Rittiman met with his counterparts at Taoyuan’s National Defense University (NDU) between March 27-31, shortly before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文）met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S.

Following the China Project’s report that NATO and NDU had confirmed the visit, Taiwan’s military also confirmed to CNA the exchange had taken place in Taiwan. The visit was not reported in local or international media at the time, nor was it announced by NDU or NATO.

Taiwan News asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they were aware of the visit before or after it occurred, but they declined to comment.

NATO involvement in the Asia-Pacific region has been increasing recently. On May 3, it was reported that NATO would open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.

The alliance’s “Strategic Concept” also addressed China as a threat for the first time last year, and in February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Beijing is threatening Taiwan. “Beijing is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, without any transparency,” he said.