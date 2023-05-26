Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 21 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (May 25) and 6 a.m. on Friday (May 26).

Of the 21 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. In addition, six Shenyang J-16 combat jets, two Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were monitored along the southern portion of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, another BZK-005 drone and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were followed in the southeast sector of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 263 military aircraft and 110 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 13 out of 21 PLA aircraft. (MND image)