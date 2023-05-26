Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC stocks ride Nvidia wave after AI sends share prices soaring

TSMC up NT$25 after Nvidia's 'truly epic gain'

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/26 10:29
(Reuters, Taiwan News montage)

(Reuters, Taiwan News montage)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) stocks jumped NT$25 (US$0.81) to a per unit price of NT$568 on Friday morning (May 26) on the back of sharp rises in the price of AI-related stocks.

Technology firm and AI market leader Nvidia saw a “truly epic gain” on Thursday (May 25), according to Barrons, jumping nearly 25% to just under US$380 (NT$11,677) a share. Nvidia’s market value at the close of trade on Thursday was about US$940 billion (up US$184 billion), making it the third largest single-day gain in history for a U.S. based company.

Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips, instead relying on TSMC for its semiconductor needs.

Taiwan stocks rose more than 200 points in early trading Friday, breaking the 16,500-point mark, per CNA, the highest market result since June 2022. Taiwan technology firms Unimicron and Winstron also posted strong results.
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)
Nvidia
Taiwan Stock Market

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC still discussing German fab
Taiwan’s TSMC still discussing German fab
2023/05/25 16:14
Musk says Beijing's rhetoric about annexing Taiwan should be taken seriously
Musk says Beijing's rhetoric about annexing Taiwan should be taken seriously
2023/05/18 16:18
Japan prime minister invites Taiwan’s TSMC to semiconductor summit
Japan prime minister invites Taiwan’s TSMC to semiconductor summit
2023/05/17 15:23
Buffet dumps last of TSMC stock over potential China invasion of Taiwan
Buffet dumps last of TSMC stock over potential China invasion of Taiwan
2023/05/16 12:56
Taiwan’s TSMC reports April revenue of NT$148 billion
Taiwan’s TSMC reports April revenue of NT$148 billion
2023/05/11 16:29