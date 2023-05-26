TSMC stocks ride Nvidia wave after AI sends share prices soaring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) stocks jumped NT$25 (US$0.81) to a per unit price of NT$568 on Friday morning (May 26) on the back of sharp rises in the price of AI-related stocks.

Technology firm and AI market leader Nvidia saw a “truly epic gain” on Thursday (May 25), according to Barrons, jumping nearly 25% to just under US$380 (NT$11,677) a share. Nvidia’s market value at the close of trade on Thursday was about US$940 billion (up US$184 billion), making it the third largest single-day gain in history for a U.S. based company.

Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips, instead relying on TSMC for its semiconductor needs.

Taiwan stocks rose more than 200 points in early trading Friday, breaking the 16,500-point mark, per CNA, the highest market result since June 2022. Taiwan technology firms Unimicron and Winstron also posted strong results.