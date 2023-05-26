US 'disappointed' over Taiwan's exclusion from WHA

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — The U.S. on Thursday (May 25) reiterated its support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing the U.S. advocated for Taiwan’s inclusion in this year’s global health meeting but was “disappointed” it did not happen. “We believe that inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s (World Health Organization) commitment to an inclusive health-for-all approach to international health cooperation,” he said.

The U.S. will continue to push for Taiwan’s status as an observer at the WHA and “its meaningful and robust participation throughout the UN system and other international fora,” he added.

Miller’s statement echoed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement issued earlier this month. “Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, ‘health for all’ approach to international health cooperation,” he said.

Blinken praised Taiwan as “a highly capable, engaged, and responsible member of the global health community” that was previously allowed to attend as an observer at WHA meetings.

Taiwan served as an observer in the WHA from 2009-2016 but has been excluded from participation since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office, due to objections from China.

This year’s WHA began on May 21 and will last until May 30.

So far, 20 nations have publicly voiced support for Taiwan’s participation, including: Belize, Nauru, Eswatini, Marshall Islands, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Japan, Czech Republic, the U.K., Australia, U.S., France, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Germany, and Estonia.

Additionally, 12 of its 13 diplomatic allies penned letters to Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging Taiwan's inclusion in the 76th WHA.

A delegation led by Taiwan Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) was sent to Geneva, Switzerland to meet with other country representatives and promote Taiwan’s contributions to global health.