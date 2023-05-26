England advances at Under-20 World Cup, France loses to Gambia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — England, one of the favorites at the Under-20 World Cup, reached the knockout stage of the tournament with a 3-2 win over Uruguay on Thursday.

France, however, is in desperation mode after its 2-1 loss to Gambia — the team's second defeat in two Group F matches.

England opened the scoring in rainy La Plata in the 22nd minute with a header by Bashir Humphreys. Alfie Devine added a second in first-half stoppage time.

Uruguay netted its first in the 49th minute through Franco González, but England held on. Darko Gyabi scored in stoppage time to keep England atop Group E. The Uruguayans scored their second with Matias Abaldo just before the final whistle.

Later on Thursday, Iraq and Tunisia will face off.

England will play Iraq in their final group game on Sunday, the same day Uruguay will take on Tunisia.

France struggled against Gambia from the start in Mendoza. After a mistake by goalkeeper Yann Lienard, Tanguy Zoukrou scored an own goal in the 13th minute.

In the second half, Lienard saved a penalty to keep the Europeans in the contest, and Wilson Odobert equalized with a header in the 61st minute.

Substitute Mamin Sanyang then dribbled through the French defense in the 68th minute and scored the winner from close range.

Later on Thursday, South Korea could also reach six points in two matches when it faces Honduras. The last round of Group F on Sunday will feature Gambia vs. South Korea and France vs. Honduras.

