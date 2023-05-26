Alexa
US and Canada reach semifinals at hockey worlds, Germany and Latvia also advance

By Associated Press
2023/05/26 06:13
Canada's Jack Quinn, left, scores the opening goal past Finland's goalie Emil Larmi during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ic...
Canada's Jack Quinn, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ...
Canada's Jack Quinn, centre, battles for the puck during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tam...
Finland's goalie Emil Larmi misses Canada's side's second goal by Samuel Blais during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ice hoc...
Canada's Samuel Blais celebrates after scoring his side's second goal past Finland's goalie Emil Larmi during the quarterfinal match between Canada an...
United States Nick Perbix, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between United States ...
Czech Republic's goalie Karel Vejmelka fails to save United States' second goal by Nick Perbix during the quarterfinal match between United States and...
Czech Republic's Jiri Smejkal, left, and United States Dylan Samberg battle for the puck during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech...
Maximilian Kastner of Germany, right, scores past the goalie Robert Mayer of Switzerland during the quater final match between Germany and Switzerland...
Maximilian Kastner of Germany, back, scores past the goalie Robert Mayer of Switzerland during the quater final match between Germany and Switzerland ...
Maximilian Kastner of Germany centre celebrates a goal with teammates during the quater final match between Germany and Switzerland at the ice hockey ...
Maximilian Kastner of Germany, background right, scores past the goalie Robert Mayer of Switzerland during the quarter final match between Germany and...
United States goalie Casey DeSmith makes a save during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech Republic at the ice hockey world champio...
Janis Jaks, right, and Uvis Balinskis, left, of Latvia, fight for a puck with Carl Grundstrom of Sweden during the quarter final match between Latvia ...
Renars Krastenbergs of Latvia, left, fights for a puck with Fabian Zetterlund of Sweden during the quarter final match between Latvia and Sweden at th...
Oskars Cibulskis of Latvia, left, fights for a puck with Par Lindholm of Sweden during the quarter final match between Latvia and Sweden at the ice ho...
Jonathan Pudas of Sweden, left, makes a shot during the quater final match between Latvia and Sweden at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Lat...
Canada's Cody Glass, right, and Finland's Hannes Bjorninen battle for the puck during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ice hoc...
Canada's head coach Andre Tourigny gestures during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, ...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Thursday to set up a semifinal game against Germany at the ice hockey world championship.

Canada will face Latvia at Nokia Arena in the other semifinal on Saturday.

The Americans earned their eighth straight victory.

"This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”

Matt Coronato scored on a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Czech defenseman and into the net in the opening period in which the Czechs managed just two shots on goal.

Nick Perbix doubled the advantage midway through the second with a shot into the roof of the net to beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Cutter Gauthier completed the scoring in the third with his seventh goal at the tournament.

The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year’s bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.

In another quarterfinal in Tampere, Canada beat defending champion Finland 4-1. In last year's final, Finland beat the Canadians 4-3 in overtime.

Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais and Michael Carcone scored for Canada before Finland pulled goaltender Emil Larmi for an extra attacker, leading to Teemu Hartikainen's consolation goal with 3:08 left.

Only 50 seconds later, Canada captain Tyler Toffoli scored an empty-netter.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.

Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany’s opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.

Also in Riga, co-host Latvia followed the suit by upsetting Sweden 3-1.

Dans Locmelis, Mick Indrasis and Janis Jaks scored for Latvia. The Latvians beat Sweden for only the second time at the world championship and gave themselves a first chance to play for a medal.

Timothy Liljegren scored for Sweden.

