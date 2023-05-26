Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford will fight for undisputed welterweight championship

By MARK ANDERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/05/26 06:11
FILE - Errol Spence Jr. reacts during a world welterweight championship boxing match against Yordenis Ugas, from Cuba, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, T...
FILE - Terence "Bud" Crawford, left, fights David Avanesyan during a WBO welterweight title boxing bout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Cra...

FILE - Errol Spence Jr. reacts during a world welterweight championship boxing match against Yordenis Ugas, from Cuba, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, T...

FILE - Terence "Bud" Crawford, left, fights David Avanesyan during a WBO welterweight title boxing bout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Cra...

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas.

“Finally giving the fans what they want!” Spence posted on Instagram. “This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided (butt) whooping one of the biggest fight(s) of the century!”

Both boxers are undefeated — Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs.

Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports