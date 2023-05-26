Alexa
Cannes turns up the glamour as Queen Latifah hosts the amfAR gala

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/26 05:06
Queen Latifah poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inter...
Sara Sampaio poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes intern...
Loujain Juffali poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes int...
Bebe Rexha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes internat...
Praya Lundberg poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inte...
Kelly Piquet poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes intern...
Cindy Bruna poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes interna...
Meredith Mickelson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes ...
Pritika Swarup poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inte...
Queen Latifah, left and Eboni Nichols pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, durin...
Sara Sampaio poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes intern...
Maye Musk poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes internati...
Amy Jackson, left and Ed Westwick pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during th...
Alica Schmidt poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inter...
Queen Latifah poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inter...
Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inter...
Fan Bingbing poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes intern...
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes internat...
Tom Kaulitz, left and Heidi Klum pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the...
Troye Sivan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes interna...
James Marsden poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes inter...
Lena Mahfouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes intern...
Kate Beckinsale poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes int...

ANTIBES, France (AP) — The attention at the Cannes Film Festival turns Thursday to the glitzy amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research.

Queen Latifah is hosting the lavish bash that will collect millions through its auction of one-of-a-kind items and experiences. The evening's co-chairs include Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro and Scarlett Johansson. Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha are expected to perform at the 29th edition.

The nearly two weeks of Cannes red carpets provide numerous standout fashion moments. This year's edition hasn't disappointed, with Helen Mirren sporting blue hair on opening night, Johansson and other stars of Wes Anderson's “Asteroid City” looking glamorous and Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss and other celebrities getting decked out for the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere.

Stars attending the nearby Cannes festival often attend the gala. De Niro was last year's featured guest and a lunch with the Oscar winner was among the fundraising items.

As of last year, the amfAR Gala Cannes has raised $245 million for the group's lifesaving AIDS research programs.