Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greek caretaker Prime Minister sworn in, to head government until new national elections

By Associated Press
2023/05/26 03:05
Greek Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, speaks with outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a handover ceremony at Maximos mansion, ...
Greece's outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, during a handover ceremony at Maximos ma...
Greek caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, stands at Maximos mansion, in Athens, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas was named car...
Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, waits for the arrival of Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas during a handover ceremony at Maxi...
Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, gives a blue envelop to Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, during a handover ceremony a...
Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, leaves the Maximos mansion as caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas looks on during a hando...

Greek Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, speaks with outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a handover ceremony at Maximos mansion, ...

Greece's outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, during a handover ceremony at Maximos ma...

Greek caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, stands at Maximos mansion, in Athens, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas was named car...

Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, waits for the arrival of Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas during a handover ceremony at Maxi...

Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, gives a blue envelop to Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, during a handover ceremony a...

Greek outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, leaves the Maximos mansion as caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas looks on during a hando...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas was sworn in Thursday as Greece's caretaker Prime Minister who will head the country until new national elections are held in about a month.

Sarmas, 66, took over from center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on May 21 but was unable to form a government. Although his New Democracy party beat the leftwing main opposition Syriza by 20 points — the biggest margin in 50 years — the one-off electoral system left it five seats short of a majority in the 300-seat Parliament.

Syriza and the third-placed Pasok Socialists also proved unable to form a coalition. Therefore new elections will be held, with June 25 seen as the likeliest date, under a different electoral system which gives the first party up to 50 extra seats in Parliament. Mitsotakis hopes that vote will secure him a governing majority.

Sarmas will head a 16-member caretaker government, in which a former Greek ambassador to the U.S., Vassilios Kaskarelis, will be Foreign Minister. The key finance ministry will be headed by economist Theodore Pelagidis, deputy governor of Greece's central bank.