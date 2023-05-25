BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 May 2023 - BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is proud to recap their presence at The Bitcoin 2023 conference that was held this past week in Miami. The conference itself featured unique activations, attendee experiences and an agenda of builders, politicians, business leaders and more of the most influential people in the world sharing their insight into this technological, cultural revolution. BingX sponsored the conference, had a booth activation and held a private party during their "User Appreciation Month" to commemorate their 5th anniversary with a focus on giving back to the community for their continued support over the years.





The Bitcoin 2023 conference is instrumental in fostering growth, not only among the most prominent cryptocurrency, but the greater digital-asset industry as well. Roughly 15,000 people gathered this year to discuss themes such as monetary policy, disrupting traditional banking, greater global policies, Bitcoin ecosystem growth, among many other ideas. The conference hall featured four stages, a news desk, networking lounges, "bull" riding, a mining village and many other hands-on activations. Some highlighted influential guests include Michael Saylor, Michael Lewis, Jack Mallers, Elizabeth Stark and Adam Back.



BingX also kicked off celebrating their 5th anniversary and User Appreciation Month on May 18th with one of many regional events focused on offering a unique opportunity for BingX to connect with its users on a more personal level, gather feedback and strengthen the bond between the platform and its community. The private event in Miami hosted 100 people from across the world to refect on five years of BingX and network with other attendees. Guests were from companies such as Mastercard, The Block, Cointelegraph, Amazon Web Services, Ava Labs, Sui, Filecoin Foundation and many others. Those who attended also received a special edition BingX co-branded CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet to thank them for their attendance. Other global offline events are scheduled to be held in countries such as Spain, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, Mexico, and Argentina.



Megan Nyvold, Head of North American Media stated, "It has been amazing to speak with the BingX community from around the globe, as well as give back to them. Five years is truly commendable and we look forward to continuing our journey to onboard the next billion crypto users. It will take the support and hardwork of the whole industry to accomplish this goal. It was incredible to see attendants still focused and working hard growing the greater cryptocurrency ecosystems, even during a market downturn."



"The most exciting exchange to witness was the presence of both Web2 and Web3 companies. It was easy to spot that both emerging and existing technologies are focused on addressing the important role that cryptocurrency will play in the future of finance and working together to accelerate adoption," Megan added.



User Appreciation Month is a testament to BingX's commitment to putting users at the forefront and creating a rewarding and enjoyable trading experience. BingX invites all users to join in and make the most of this carnival around the globe.



