OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 25 May 2023 - Global smart technology company OPPO today announces Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, as Global Brand Ambassador for its partnership with the UEFA Champions League.





As a former FIFA World Player of the Year and winner of the Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and much more, Kaká is an icon in the world of football and one of the most decorated players of his era at both the club and international level.



Together with OPPO, Kaká will be back to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium where the Miracle of Istanbul in 2005 took place. OPPO looks forward to celebrating the return of Kaká and 2023 UEFA Champions League final to Istanbul with global fans.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kaká as OPPO Global Brand Ambassador for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. "Partnering with a global sporting event of the caliber of the UEFA Champions League gives OPPO an unrivaled opportunity to share our mutual spirit of inspiration with audiences around the world. We believe miracles don't just happen, they are made of expertise and perseverance. With Kaká, the witness and creator of miracles, joining the OPPO squad this year, we will be better positioned to communicate and engage with our global fans while inspiring them to enjoy, experience, and share miracle moments from their favorite football matches."



"OPPO's spirit of 'Inspiration Ahead' is the same spirit that lies at the heart of every athlete's ambition to achieve greatness in the face of adversity," said Kaká. "As a big technology fan, I'm excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with a global technology leader like OPPO to further connect and inspire football fans around the world during this year's competition, and witness more miracles together."



OPPO Global Brand Ambassador Kaká will visit Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3rd and Beijing, China on June 5th for a series of OPPO activities. Finally, during 2023 UEFA Champions League final, Kaká will meet with global fans in Istanbul, Turkey at OPPO booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium and take some photos using OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find X6 Pro. With Kaká and the UEFA Champions League final set to return to Istanbul this summer, OPPO looks forward to enjoying the extraordinary and inspiring match and celebrating the birth of a new champion with fans around the world.



To learn more about OPPO's partnership with the UEFA Champions League and the events taking place at this year's final in Istanbul, click here.



About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

