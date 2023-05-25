Alexa
Taiwan to receive NATO’s Link 22 radio system from US

New system will enable direct data link with US military

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/25 17:46
Taiwan says it will receive the Link 22 secure data link system. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will receive the Link 22 secure radio system to improve communications with the United States, the military said on Thursday (May 25).

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) told lawmakers there were no problems with its own data link systems. However, the new secure system will enable a direct data link with the U.S. military, per CNA.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) wanted to know whether the Pentagon would provide Taiwan with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Link 22 tactical data link. The MND gave a short but positive reply, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s military is reportedly upgrading its existing data security systems, affecting domestically made command systems, missiles, and platforms. The introduction of the Link 22 system is the most suitable way to complete the upgrade, the report said.
