Death toll in Taiwan river tracing accident reaches 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Search teams found two more bodies Thursday (May 25) of river tracers who went missing when rising water levels swept them away near the Feilong Waterfall in Pingtung County last weekend. The death toll is four, with one still missing.

Ten hikers went river tracing in the township of Wutai Saturday (May 20), but sudden rainfall in the afternoon caused the current to swell and sweep five of them away. Two were confirmed dead, but rescue efforts had to be interrupted several times over the following days due to continuing poor weather.

At 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by one of three rescue teams found evidence of a body below the One Hundred Meter Waterfall. After climbing down, they found the bodies of a man and a woman, the Liberty Times reported.

The bodies were airlifted by helicopter to the township of Changzhi for identification. The search is still continuing for the final missing river tracer. All members of the group were described as experienced rock climbers, per CNA.