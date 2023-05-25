Taiwan allocates NT$42 billion to combat 'pedestrian hell'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Cabinet has rolled out a pedestrian safety plan allocating an extra NT$42 billion (US$1.36 billion) over seven years to address Taiwan’s chronic road safety issues.

The government’s executive wing said Thursday (May 25) that along with existing road quality improvement plans worth NT$24.5 billion, nearly NT$66.5 billion has been earmarked for spending on improving road infrastructure, per CNA.

Dangerous conditions for pedestrians have plagued Taiwan for years, with public anger reaching a high point after a mother and her young child were killed on a pedestrian crossing on May 8.

The plans include measures for:

Improving over 4,000 intersections

Levelling and removing obstacles on pedestrian walkways and crossings

Improving conditions around schools

Removing or improving the safety of roadside electric poles

A road inspection agency responsible for maintaining a “comprehensive rolling inventory for road and traffic improvements” will also be established.



Cars, scooters, and pedestrians share the same roadway on a narrow Taipei street with painted footpaths. (Taiwan News, Jono Thomson photo)

A cabinet spokesperson said Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) launched the action plan to promote a road safety culture that puts people first and gives priority to pedestrians.

The Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday that police have also proposed additional measures for traffic safety, including a campaign to crack down on drivers who fail to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings that went into effect on May 1.

The ministry said that between May 1-21, over 108,000 violations were issued for illegal parking and failing to stop at pedestrian crossings. Accidents decreased by 10% in the same period.

The Cabinet’s multi-billion-dollar plan will be divided into four aspects: Engineering, education, inspection, and law enforcement. The plan will involve the transport, interior, and education ministries, plus local governments.