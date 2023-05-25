34 Taiwanese injured in traffic accident on South Korea’s Jeju Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 34 Taiwanese tourists ended up in hospital after a truck ran a red light and hit their bus on the South Korean resort island of Jeju, reports said Thursday (May 25).

The accident happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, local police told the Yonhap News Agency. None of the 37 injured, which also included a guide and both drivers, suffered grave injuries, according to the Liberty Times.

The truck went through a red light in Jeju City, crashing into the side of the coach, which had been chartered for the Taiwanese tour group. A preliminary police investigation concluded neither of the drivers had consumed alcohol.

However, the truck driver, a man in his 50s, was charged with a traffic violation, while the investigation into the precise circumstances of the crash would continue, the report said.