Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

34 Taiwanese injured in traffic accident on South Korea’s Jeju Island

Truck driver ran red light before crashing into bus

  167
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/25 15:36
34 Taiwanese tourists were injured in a bus accident on the South Korean island of Jeju. (Facebook, Korea Tourism Organization photo)

34 Taiwanese tourists were injured in a bus accident on the South Korean island of Jeju. (Facebook, Korea Tourism Organization photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 34 Taiwanese tourists ended up in hospital after a truck ran a red light and hit their bus on the South Korean resort island of Jeju, reports said Thursday (May 25).

The accident happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, local police told the Yonhap News Agency. None of the 37 injured, which also included a guide and both drivers, suffered grave injuries, according to the Liberty Times.

The truck went through a red light in Jeju City, crashing into the side of the coach, which had been chartered for the Taiwanese tour group. A preliminary police investigation concluded neither of the drivers had consumed alcohol.

However, the truck driver, a man in his 50s, was charged with a traffic violation, while the investigation into the precise circumstances of the crash would continue, the report said.
traffic accident
bus accident
Jeju
South Korea
Taiwanese tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea, EU reiterate support for peace in Taiwan Strait
South Korea, EU reiterate support for peace in Taiwan Strait
2023/05/23 17:19
Taiwan business association signs MOU with South Korea counterpart
Taiwan business association signs MOU with South Korea counterpart
2023/05/23 16:11
Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea, Thailand for NT$1,699 this week
Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea, Thailand for NT$1,699 this week
2023/05/23 10:03
Former Taiwan vice president to visit South Korea in July
Former Taiwan vice president to visit South Korea in July
2023/05/09 17:18
Mother struck, 3-year-old girl killed by pregnant driver at south Taiwan crossing
Mother struck, 3-year-old girl killed by pregnant driver at south Taiwan crossing
2023/05/08 16:32