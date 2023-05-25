Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for March, April

Winning number for NT$10 million Special Prize is 20783987

  1117
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/25 13:51
(CNA photos, edited by Keoni Everington)

(CNA photos, edited by Keoni Everington)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (May 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$329,000) Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 20783987. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 04135859.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94899145, 71143793, and 41055355. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
uniform invoice lottery
uniform invoice
lottery
jackpot
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$26 million still unclaimed from Jan-Feb Taiwan receipt lottery
NT$26 million still unclaimed from Jan-Feb Taiwan receipt lottery
2023/05/23 16:21
Taipei Dr QQ customer buys adult toy, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Dr QQ customer buys adult toy, wins NT$10 million
2023/03/31 12:55
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys tea drink for NT$20, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys tea drink for NT$20, wins NT$10 million
2023/03/25 17:39
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
2023/03/25 15:29
Remember to check your Taipower lottery receipt numbers
Remember to check your Taipower lottery receipt numbers
2023/02/04 17:40