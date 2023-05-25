Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for March, April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (May 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$329,000) Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 20783987. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 04135859.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94899145, 71143793, and 41055355. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.