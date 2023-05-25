Defense minister urges peace for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Efforts should be made to avoid a war, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Thursday (May 25).

"Once it starts, it will be truly disastrous," he said, adding that there is no longer a distinction between the frontline and rear for Taiwan. He emphasized that the military would not provoke hostility but would prepare for one.

Speaking at a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting, he said the ideal situation would be to avoid the use of force, but preparation cannot be neglected. Each officer and soldier has their respective defense areas they are responsible for, such as beaches, highlands, and strategic locations where regular drills are conducted, he said.

Regarding the possibility of military drills at Taoyuan International Airport during the Han Kuang exercise, Chiu said it is still under consideration. Each of the operational theaters has their own missions and these will be incorporated into the live-fire exercise, he said.

When asked about former National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong's (陳明通) comment that China intends to "pressure Taiwan through war," the defense minister said he believes every defense minister, including himself, feels this way every day. However, Chiu said he does not consider bolstering military readiness as "relaxing" just because experts and scholars predict China might invade Taiwan in a few years.

He stressed that military growth and preparedness must never cease and must be accompanied by tangible actions. Merely being anxious without taking action serves no purpose, he said.

Taiwan held the tabletop wargame portion of the Han Kuang 39 from May 16-21.

The simulation considered various scenarios involving an enemy force and includes recent military activities that threatened Taiwan, according to Joint Operations Planning Office Director Lin Wen-huang (林文皇). It also drew lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is designed to test and hone officers’ command skills, he added.

The simulation focused on training rather than determining a winner or loser, he said.

The live-fire portion of the Han Kuang exercise will last from July 24-28 and will include a scenario involving an attack on Taiwan's east coast.