Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023

Prices start from $2,300psf and S$1.11 million for a 1-bedroom apartment

Sales gallery has received about 15,500 visitors since the preview commenced on 12 May 2023

732-unit residence is part of Bukit Timah’s first mixed-use integrated development with a transport hub with direct access to Beauty World MRT Station

The only mixed-use integrated development with a transport hub situated in the heart of Bukit Timah and the foothills of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. The Reserve Residences is inspired by the verdant landscape of the neighbouring nature parks.

The Reserve Residences features 732 residences with a variety of layouts under four unique collections. Its excellent locale offers residents easy access to food, retail and community spaces, as well as outdoor activities and nature exploration.

The mixed-use integrated development combines residential living with lifestyle and public spaces. It features a sizeable retail mall Bukit V with over 20,000 sqm in gross floor area, a bus interchange, and direct access to Beauty World MRT Station.

Development Details

Developer

Sino Group & Far East Organization

District

District 21

Address

9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 Jalan Anak Bukit

Total Units

Residential – 732 units



Serviced Residences – Approx. 160 units

Site Area

Plot 1 - 32,185 sqm / 346,439 sqft (Plot ratio 3.0)



Plot 2 - Underground pedestrian link to Beauty World MRT Station

No. of Storeys

Low-Rise block (4 towers): 6 to 11 Storeys with roof terrace on Level 12



Mid-Rise block (2 towers): 4 to 16 Storeys with sky terrace on Level 17



High-Rise block (2 towers): 4 to 32 Storeys with roof terrace on Level 33

Carpark Facility

L1 Carpark – Mall and Serviced Residences



L3, L4, L5 Carpark – Residential (No dedicated carpark lots)

Tenure

99 years leasehold wef 29 November 2021

Estimated TOP Date

Q1 2028

Expected Legal Completion

31 Dec 2031

Consultants

Architect

WOHA Architects

Landscape Architect

ICN Design International

M&E Engineer

Bescon Consulting Engineers

C&S Engineer

KTP Consultants

Facilities

Level 4

Foliage Garden Palm Grove Hammock Garden 600m Jogging Trail Outdoor Fitness 1 The Perch Living Room Petunia Pavilion Paloma Pavilion Angelica Dining Pavilion with BBQ Anise Dining Pavilion with BBQ

Level 5

Grand Lawn Dog Run Play Lawn Water Cascade Garden Decks 1 Terrace Deck Terrace Steps Commune Deck 50m Lap Pool Aqua Gym with Spa Changing Room with Sauna Outdoor Fitness 2 Aqua Cove Family Pool Kids' Pool Play Pool Spa Pool Adventure Playground The Perch Reading Room The Raintree Function Room The Alstonia Function Room Casuarina Entertainment Rooms The Willow Function Room Pool Cabanas Shorea Cabanas Lovage Dining Pavilion Lemongrass Dining Pavilion Linden Dining Pavilion Level 6

Zen Decks 1 Garden Deck 2 Tennis Court Recreational Court Outdoor Fitness 3 Kids' Play Corner Swing Garden Retreat Cabanas

Level 12

Community Garden 1 Succulent Garden Creekside Cabanas Tarragon Dining Pavilion Thyme Dining Pavilion Tansy Dining Pavilion



Level 17

Community Garden 2 Meadow Garden Vista Glades Zen Decks 2 Vista Gym The Tembusu Living Room The Nest Work Pods Cinnamon Dining Pavilion Cayenne Dining Pavilion Cumin Dining Pavilion Chicory Dining Pavilion Cassia Dining Pavilion Level 32

Canopy Deck Level 33

Sky Lawns Sky Decks Sage Dining Pavilion Saffron Dining Pavilion Savory Dining Pavilion Sorrel Dining Pavilion Safflower Dining Pavilion

Collections

Description

The Reserve Residences



502 units



1- to 3-Bedrooms



[41 sqm to 113 sqm]

The residential towers of The Reserve Residences collection soar above its lush landscaping and calming pools. Choose from a range of comfortably-sized 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom homes that best suit your lifestyle needs.



Each home embodies the essence of a tropical residence, with an open flow of natural light and where space is optimised for contemporary living and designed with thoughtful storage solutions.

Horizon



167 units



3- to 4-Bedrooms



[122 sqm to 151 sqm]

Selected Horizon units offer exceptional, tranquil views of the neighbouring Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Rifle Range Nature Park. This collection comprises 3- and 4-bedroom homes ideal for families and multi-generation living.



Designed with full-height windows, stunning vistas of the sky and nature frame your home. Living and dining areas are generously sized to create the perfect place for social gatherings.

Creekside



48 units



3- to 4-Bedrooms



[104 sqm to 203 sqm]

The limited edition 3- to 4-bedroom Creekside homes come complete with balconies overlooking rejuvenating views of the pool or verdant greens. These exclusive homes are situated within a low-rise block, away from the main residential towers.



For added privacy, selected homes in this collection have a private lift.

Treetops



15 units



4- to 5-Bedroom Apartments, Duplexes and Penthouses



[145 sqm to 261 sqm]

At Treetops, scenic views are perfectly complemented by the elegant interiors, accented with choice marble finishings. Enjoy the grandeur of the space with a generous ceiling height of up to 3.2m.



Each unit in this collection has either a private lift or direct car park access.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 May 2023Far East Organization (远东机构), together with its joint venture partner Sino Group (信和集团), will launch the first phase of the highly-anticipated The Reserve Residences (青麓尚居) on 27 May 2023. With a significant number of about 15,500 visitors to the sales gallery during its preview period commencing from 12 May, 550 homes out of 732 units will be released for sale in its first phase.Prices start from $2,300 psf, with 1-bedroom units commencing from $1.11 million, 2-bedroom units from $1.45 million and 3-bedroom units from $2.2 million. 4-bedroom units and above are priced starting from $3.5 million.SHAW Lay See (苏丽茜), Chief Operating Officer of the Sales & Leasing Group, Far East Organization, said, "On the back of a strong response by visitors to the sales gallery, we are excited to launch The Reserve Residences – an iconic centrepiece in the heart of Bukit Timah, featuring four unique collections to accommodate different lifestyle preferences and family needs. The feedback we have received has been very encouraging. We are pleased that its meticulous design, thoughtful and well-curated spaces, over 70 recreational and social facilities and fair market pricing, have sparked keen interest amongst our potential homebuyers. We look forward to playing a vital role in rejuvenating this precinct, and bringing this vibrant mixed-use integrated development to life."Strategically located in the heart of Bukit Timah and at the foothills of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, The Reserve Residences is part of a mixed-use development integrated with a transport hub. Its excellent locale offers residents easy access to food, retail and community spaces, as well as outdoor activities and nature exploration.It sits above a sizeable retail mall Bukit V with over 20,000 sqm gross floor area, and is amalgamated with the upcoming bus interchange, with direct access to Beauty World MRT Station. CS Fresh is confirmed as an anchor tenant at Bukit V, and the mall has made provisions to accommodate a childcare centre.Goh Wee Keng (吴伟卿), Head of Real Estate Property & Projects, DFI Retail Group, said, "CS Fresh is delighted to be part of this energetic new retail space at Bukit V as an anchor tenant, supporting the integrated development's needs and its community at large. Customers can expect to be delighted with Singapore's largest range of certified fresh organic produce, premium meats, household essentials, an extensive selection of beers, wines, and spirits in addition to a wider and more exciting range of food-to-go options as well as new and exciting partner collaborations."The Reserve Residences is also well within the vicinity of renowned schools and tertiary institutions, including Methodist Girls' School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School which are within 1km from the development.With direct access to Beauty World MRT Station with its seamless connection to the extensive downtown MRT network and the Integrated Bus Interchange, The Reserve Residences is one MRT stop away from the future Cross Island Line. In addition, it is close to major expressways such as the PIE, BKE, and KJE. It is also just minutes' walk away from Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre and restaurants at the Cheong Chin Nam Road area, and is close to nearby destinations such as The Rail Mall, Adam Food Centre, Holland Village, The Star Vista, and Orchard Road Shopping Belt.In conceptualising The Reserve Residences, acclaimed architectural practice WOHA crafted an environment to harmonise people with nature, including showcasing naturally-lit open living spaces that are ventilated amid lush greenery. With people's affinity to nature as a central element binding the live, work and play spaces throughout the development, thoughtful layouts within each unit allow for maximum spatial flexibility and connection to the outdoors. This connection to natural elements, nature and tranquillity flows through to the geometric lattice façade of The Reserve Residences, which serves dual purposes of shading the living spaces from direct sunlight while unifying the appearance of the development.The Reserve Residences features 732 residential units with a wide array of layouts and unit types under four collections; The Reserve Residences collection with 502 units of 1- to 3-bedroom units, Horizon (绿野) collection with 167 units of 3- and 4-bedroom units, Creekside (映溪) collection with 48 units of 3- and 4- bedroom units, as well as 15 exclusive Treetops (蔚冠) premium units of 4- to 5-bedroom units, duplexes and penthouses. The five sizeable penthouses are located on level 32, with sizes ranging from 231 to 261 sqm.Its apartments range from 41 sqm for a 1-bedroom to penthouse units sized from 231 to 261 sqm. Buyers vying for the 3-, 4-, or 5-bedroom units will also have the option of private lift access at their doorstep.There will also be approximately 160 units of serviced apartments within its premise.Designed with residents' well-being in mind, The Reserve Residences encompass extensive facilities to support personal fulfilment. With over 70 lifestyle facilities, residents can seamlessly transition from work to relaxation, enjoying a fulfilling lifestyle within the comfort of their own homes. Residents can indulge in wellness activities at the activity decks, 600m jogging trail, and sky-gym, while being enveloped in the unblocked panoramic view of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, providing a serene environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.All units come equipped with the convenience of technology, which includes smart home features such as a Smart Gateway and e-Concierge to provide accessibility and peace of mind at any time.With its strategic location, seamless integration of retail and residential spaces, and numerous lifestyle facilities, The Reserve Residences sets the stage for a future-ready home that empowers residents to maintain a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle personally and with the family.Launching on 27 May 2023, The Reserve Residences sales gallery will open to members of the public from 28 May 2023. The sales gallery, located at 100A Upper Bukit Timah Road opens daily from 10am to 7pm. About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves into one of Hong Kong's leading property developers. With the mission of Creating Better Lifescapes, Sino Group seeks to build a better community together.



Its core business of developing properties for sale and investment is complemented by a full range of property services. It is also a major player in hotel investment and management to ensure a holistic Sino Experience. In addition to a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties in Hong Kong, the Group has footprint in mainland China, Singapore and Australia. It has been involved in 250 projects spanning 130 million sq ft as well as a team that counts more than 11,000 across the Asia Pacific.



www.sino.com



About Far East Organization

Far East Organization is a Christian Enterprise, which develops real estate and operates businesses by serving with grace, love, integrity and honesty. Together with its Hong Kong-based sister company Sino Group, they are one of Asia's largest real estate groups, with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, China (Mainland and Hong Kong) and USA. Far East Organization is the largest private property developer in Singapore, having developed over 780 developments across all segments of real estate including 55,000 private homes in Singapore since its establishment in 1960. Far East Organization includes three listed entities: Far East Orchard Limited, Far East Hospitality Trust and Yeo Hiap Seng Limited. Far East Organization is the winner of 13 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence awards, the highest honour in international real estate.

