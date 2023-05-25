Typhoon Mawar to shift north early next week, impact on Taiwan uncertain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) has passed over Guam and will intensify into a strong typhoon again and in about five or six days will turn northeast near the Bashi Channel, with its periphery likely bringing precipitation to greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan, but its impact on the country remains uncertain.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday (May 25), Typhoon Mawar was located about 2,550 km away from Taiwan, moving west-northwest at a speed of 18 kph. It has a 250 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph and gusts of up to 226 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.



(CWB image)

Wu said Mawar has weakened to a "moderate" typhoon after passing over Guam. However, he predicted it would become a strong typhoon again now that it is back in open water.

He said the latest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows the average path of Mawar gradually turns to the northeast when it approaches the Bashi Channel in about five or six days.



(CWB image)

While some modeling shows the typhoon could impact Taiwan, Wu said it is still uncertain.

Wu said due to the influence of a high-pressure ridge from Wednesday to Sunday (May 28), most parts of Taiwan will be sunny and convection in mountainous areas could lead to afternoon showers, which could spread to adjacent areas. He predicts temperatures will continue to rise over the coming days.



(JMA image)

On his Facebook page, WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) forecast that from Friday to Saturday (May 26-27), the outer winds from Mawar will affect Taiwan. He said that localized showers are possible in eastern Taiwan, while localized thunderstorms could occur in mountainous areas of western and southern Taiwan in the afternoons.



(JTWC image)

Peng said that the direction Mawar takes from Saturday to Sunday is key. He said that the exact time, angle, and location of its turn to the north vary greatly with different models.

Peng said the extent of the typhoon's impact on Taiwan remains to be seen. Presently, Peng said it appears that as Mawar approaches on Sunday, the probability of rain will increase in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan to the Hengchun Peninsula, and localized thunderstorms may still be possible in the mountains of central and southern Taiwan in the afternoon.



(ECMWF image)