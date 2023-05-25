Alex Call doubles in 4-run second, Nationals beat Padres 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington's four-run second inning and the Nationals held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Call also singled to help the rebuilding Nationals improve to 11-11 in May and 21-28 overall.

Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings. Carl Edwards Jr. and Hunter Harvey combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save. They held the Padres to four hits.

Keibert Ruiz singled in the first run in the second, and Luis Garcia had a sacrifice fly to close the scoring spree.

San Diego’s Rougned Odor hit in two-run homer in the fourth, and Washington made it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning when Lane Thomas doubled in Call. Ha-Seong Kim hit a solo homer off Williams in the fifth.

Ryan Weathers (1-3) went six innings for San Diego.

REMEMBER US?

San Diego's Juan Soto has reached base six times in nine plate appearances against his former team this series. The two-time All-Star walked twice Wednesday night. He homered and went 3 for 4 with a walk Tuesday in the Padres' 7-4 victory.

CJ Abrams, one of six players the Nationals received for Soto and Josh Bell in a deal done last year at the trade deadline, had a single, a walk and a stolen base. He homered Tuesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Drew Pomeranz (left elbow) had a “clean up surgery” Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said. Pomeranz is still expected to return this season, Melvin added, though there is no timetable yet. … Manny Machado (fractured left hand) took groundballs Wednesday for the first time since going on the 10-day injured list. He is eligible to return on Friday. … RHP Nabil Crismatt (left hip) pitched 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and is scheduled to work again Friday. … LHP Adrian Morejon (left elbow) faced three batters Tuesday in his first rehab outing at Single-A Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT

Padres Blake Snell (1-6, 5.40) starts Thursday in the series finale looking to bounce back after allowing a season-worst six runs in four innings last time out at home against Boston. Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50) also is coming off the worst start of his first big league season after lasting only 2 2/3 innings in an 8-6 home loss to Detroit.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports