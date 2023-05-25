Indonesia’s Top Vitamin Gummy Brand Youvit Enters Malaysia Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 May 2023 - Youvit, formulated in the United States, has become Indonesia’s number-one vitamin gummy brand since 2017 and is now expanding its business to Malaysia. Youvit product range is a complete “one-a-day vitamin gummy" for immunity, hair fall, glowing skin, and active kids that contains natural ingredients without artificial sweetener, coloring, and flavoring. Not only it offers delightful ways to take our daily nutrient needs, Youvit is also easy to consume.



With its beauty supplements, Youvit aims to make more people aware that healthy skin and hair start from the inside and help them fulfill their beauty goals from within, whether it's hair fall or wishing to obtain brighter skin. Instead of offering a quick fix, Youvit’s two beauty product lines are helping people maintain their wellness over time: Biotin, which contains 7 vitamins and 2 minerals such as Biotin, Inositol & Zinc + Ginseng for stronger hair roots and anti-hair fall; Collagen, which contains 1000mg Collagen and Vitamin C for anti-aging and glowing skin.



Continuously innovating and knowing that according to study, up to 90% of kids do not get enough in their regular diet, Youvit has multivitamin for kids and DHA products which has fast become “The Kids' Favourite Vitamin & DHA Gummy”. The multivitamin for kids contains 10 vitamins and 3 minerals with 12 vegetables, fruits, and Curcuma for children's growth and development, while the DHA Kids gummy contains DHA, EPA, ALA for brain development and eye health.



In Malaysia, Youvit is already available in more than 1,500 retailers, such as Guardian, Watson, MyNews, AEON Wellness, AEON Supermarket, Jaya Grocer, and online at its official store in Shopee. Youvit beauty products can be found exclusively in Watsons and Youvit Kids DHA products are exclusively sold in Guardian. Head to www.youvit.com.my for further details about the products.

YOU aims to lead in health and lifestyle functional food in Emerging Asia, focusing on millennials. We build consumer health ventures for densely populated economies, offering affordable premium products with sustainability and consumer focus. Through retail, direct sales, and subscription offerings, we ensure consistent intake and repeat purchases. YOU’s first product, multivitamin gummy, quickly became the best-selling vitamin product selling over 1,400,000 sachets in the first 18 months across 15,000 retail locations.