Alabama DB Tony Mitchell receives 3 years probation on drug charge plea

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell has been sentenced to three years of probation with a fine and community service after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Florida.

Holmes County Circuit Judge Russell Roberts accepted Mitchell's plea to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis and imposed the sentence on Wednesday.

Mitchell had been charged in March with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a traffic stop when authorities said he drove over 141 mph (227 kph) while trying to evade deputies in the Florida Panhandle on a rural highway. A deputy had spotted Mitchell’s black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph (125 kph) in a 55 mph (88 kph) zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay.

He also received 100 hours of community service and paid a fine of $1,560.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Mitchell's suspension from the team after the arrest. An Alabama spokesman had no comment Wednesday on Mitchell's situation.

Mitchell, who is from Alabaster, Alabama, was a five-star prospect rated the 34th-best player and No. 3 safety in the 247Composite rankings.

Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell’s car, were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.

During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies recovered 8 ounces (226 grams) of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun, the arrest report said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25