Rock icon Tina Turner dies, age 83

Tina Turner, widely known as the world's "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" died on Wednesday at the age of 83, her representatives announced.

She was among the biggest recording artists of all time. Her biggest hits include "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "(Simply) The Best."

Death after long illness

The US-born, Swiss-naturalized singer passed away in her home near Zurich after a long illness, her representatives said in a statement.

Her official Facebook page announced her passing on Wednesday evening.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post read.

Rise to stardom

Turner came from humble beginnings, born in the US state of Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock in 1939.

Her first encounter with fame came during performances alongside her former husband Ike Turner. During the 20-year relationship, she was physically and emotionally abused — later leaving the relationship and becoming one of the first celebrities to speak frankly about domestic violence.

She then became a superstar as a solo artist in her 40s, enjoying even wider success — known for her electric stage presence, powerful voice and shimmering costumes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

rmt/rs (Reuters, AP, dpa)