Kerry Logistics Network Implements Sorting Robot KOOLBee To Boost Efficiency in Fashion E-commerce Fulfilment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 May 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has implemented sorting robots for a global fast fashion brand to enhance sorting productivity and delivery efficiency to meet the booming demand in e-commerce fulfilment. Named "KOOLBee", the sorting robot is an intelligent and flexible sorting solution that boost speed, productivity and accuracy in logistics operations.



The KOOLBee roll-out has taken place in phases across the logistics facilities in Hong Kong, Tianjin and Dongguan since November 2022. Requiring only a small area to operate, the robots have the advantage of being quickly deployed, reconfigured and scaled up, significantly increasing the accessibility and flexibility of sortation automation compared with traditional fixed automation. Utilising KOOLBee, the overall sorting productivity is increased by 270%.



Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "The fashion e-commerce industry is rapidly evolving and consumers' expectations for fast deliveries are getting higher every year. KOOLBee is our latest robotics roll-out under the 'KOOL' banner to optimise sorting operations and bolster order fulfilment efficiency according to the specific needs of each customer. It has proven beneficial in supporting customers in handling enormous orders during seasonal peaks and promotion-driven shopping sprees. Following this launch, we are set to utilise this technology for other customers and verticals."



Kerry Logistics Network is a firm believer in the benefits of technological advances in enhancing productivity, increasing agility and adding value to customers' global supply chains. In 2021, KLN launched both KOOLBotic and KOOLBay, innovative technologies that are dedicated to cold chain logistics operations in the F&B industry. KLN is constantly exploring technological innovations and solutions to future-proof its operations, increasingly adopting automation to secure its place in the future of logistics.



