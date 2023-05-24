Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Yulon to launch EV developed with Foxconn in late 2023

Yulon receives 25,000 pre-orders for Luxgen n7

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/24 17:23
Yulon Chair Lilian Chen with the Luxgen n7. 

Yulon Chair Lilian Chen with the Luxgen n7.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yulon Group said on Wednesday (May 24) that in late 2023, it would start mass producing the electric Luxgen n7, which was developed with Foxconn Technology.

The two Taiwanese groups launched a joint venture, Foxtron, to develop electric vehicles (EVs). Yulon, which also assembles Nissan and Mitsubishi cars, will sell the new model under its Luxgen brand.

During an online investors conference on Wednesday, Yulon said it had received 25,000 pre-orders for the EV. According to current plans, there would be no problems in manufacturing the required volume, CNA reported.

With each shift working for eight hours, 55,000 cars could roll off the assembly line per year, Yulon Motor Vice President Li Chien-hui (李建輝) told investors. If production is kept up for 16 hours a day, a maximum of 110,000 cars could be manufactured per year, he added.

The new Luxgen model is just one of many EVs developed by Foxconn Technology. The group manages a range of cooperation projects overseas, including plans with Fisker and Lordstown Motors in the United States, and with state oil company PTT in Thailand.
electric vehicles
EVs
Foxconn Technology Group
Foxconn EVs
Foxtron
Yulon Group
Luxgen
Luxgen n7

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Quanta to reportedly invest US$1 billion in Mexico
Taiwan's Quanta to reportedly invest US$1 billion in Mexico
2023/05/23 11:06
Fisker PEAR electric vehicle revs up for launch in 2025
Fisker PEAR electric vehicle revs up for launch in 2025
2023/05/18 13:45
India close to approving joint chip project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
India close to approving joint chip project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
2023/05/16 17:36
1 in 10 cars produced in Taiwan to be made by Foxconn
1 in 10 cars produced in Taiwan to be made by Foxconn
2023/05/11 17:33
Foxconn founder Terry Gou returns to Taiwan from Japan
Foxconn founder Terry Gou returns to Taiwan from Japan
2023/04/15 19:57