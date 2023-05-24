Taiwan receives growing support at 76th WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) enters the third day, more diplomatic allies and like-minded partners have spoken up for Taiwan’s inclusion in the annual health meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

On Tuesday (May 23), Guatemala, Belize, Nauru, Eswatini, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, Haiti, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia all issued statements during the conference, per a MOFA press release. They called for Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) and WHA and said the country could help strengthen global health security, pointing to its response to the COVID pandemic.

Countries including Japan, the U.K., Australia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Germany, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, France, Canada, the U.S., and Estonia also vouched for Taiwan, emphasizing the importance of inclusiveness, depoliticization, and the participation of all relevant stakeholders in global health.

In response to the wave of support, MOFA expressed gratitude and said Taiwan would continue to closely collaborate with diplomatic allies and like-minded nations “to build a more resilient global public health system, ensuring the health, well-being, and safety of all humanity.”

Taiwan has been left out of this year’s WHA, which will last until May 30. It previously participated as an observer from 2009-2016 but has been excluded from participation since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office, due to opposition from China.

Two days prior to the WHA, 12 of Taiwan's 13 diplomatic allies sent letters to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging Taiwan's inclusion.

A delegation led by Taiwan Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) was sent to Geneva, Switzerland to meet with other country representatives and promote Taiwan’s contributions to global health.