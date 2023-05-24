Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan seizes 500 tons of US corn tainted with vomitoxin

First time Taiwan FDA has detected vomitoxin in imported food

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/24 17:39
Batch of corn found to contain vomitoxin. (FDA photo)

Batch of corn found to contain vomitoxin. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has seized 500 tons of U.S. corn contaminated with vomitoxin, a mold toxin that causes vomiting.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday it found the toxin in a batch of corn meant for food processing during a border inspection, TVBS reported. The corn will not enter the market and must be returned or destroyed.

FDA Deputy Director Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said this was the first time vomitoxin had been detected in food products imported into Taiwan. He said corn products are prone to mold and fungi in humid and hot environments.

Lin said the 501,289 kilograms of corn, imported by Kaohsiung's Taiwan Commodity Purchasing Group Corp., had deoxynivalenol concentrations of 2,437 µg/kg, higher than the legal limit of 1,750 µg/kg for standard unprocessed corn.

He added the FDA conducts 20 inspections a year for toxins such as aflatoxin, ochratoxin, and deoxynivalenol, and no previous problems had been reported.

corn
vomitoxin
FDA
food contamination
deoxynivalenol

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan finds banned chemical on Japanese strawberries for 25th time in 6 months
Taiwan finds banned chemical on Japanese strawberries for 25th time in 6 months
2023/05/16 15:46
Taiwan slaps month-long ban on Costco berries after hepatitis A investigation
Taiwan slaps month-long ban on Costco berries after hepatitis A investigation
2023/05/03 13:53
Taiwan finds hepatitis A virus in Costco berries
Taiwan finds hepatitis A virus in Costco berries
2023/04/28 20:50
Taiwan finds pesticides in lion’s mane mushrooms from China, strawberries from Japan
Taiwan finds pesticides in lion’s mane mushrooms from China, strawberries from Japan
2023/04/11 15:28
Taiwan lifts divider, ethanol requirements for restaurants after 2.5 years
Taiwan lifts divider, ethanol requirements for restaurants after 2.5 years
2023/03/28 17:45