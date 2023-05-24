MDRT Global Services Announces 2023 Culture of Excellence Award Winners

- MDRT Global Services has announced the 131 winners of the prestigious 2023 MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, the global standard for achievement in financial services leadership. These awards are another resource available to Global Services members to measure individual and agency-wide performance and foster a comprehensive approach to leadership excellence.

Winners will be honored at special ceremonies during the 2023 MDRT Annual Meeting (June 25-28 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA) and the 2023 MDRT Global Conference (August 27-30 in Singapore). The Culture of Excellence Awards are the only awards bestowed by the MDRT Family of Brands, and leaders who achieve them embody the top-tier model of successful agency leadership.





Global Services members are field and home office leaders who continually work to broaden their leadership skills, establish an MDRT culture of excellence within their agencies, and advance professionally and personally. They are empowered and inspired year-round by educational content, peer-to-peer study groups, webcasts, attending MDRT meetings, and other Global Services tools and resources.





Within that fast-growing global community, the Culture of Excellence Awards are bestowed upon the "best of the best" to recognize excellence in leadership in six specific areas of agency management — agency leaders who track and submit results in production, recruitment, retention, persistency, work/life balance ("Whole Person") and MDRT membership. The 5 Diamond Agency winners achieved at least five of the six criteria; 15 Platinum Agency winners achieved four of six criteria, and 111 Gold Agency winners achieved three of six criteria.









Special mention goes to the following companies with the highest number of 2023 Culture of Excellence Award winners: Pru Life Ins Corp of UK - 69 award winners, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (PTE) Limited - 24 award winners, and Great Eastern Life - Singapore - 22 award winners. The full list of winners is found on the Global Services website

"The Culture of Excellence Awards are the most prestigious field leadership awards in the financial services profession," said Peggy Tsai, RFP, CCFP, 2023 MDRT President and an agency leader at Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. in Taipei, Taiwan. "MDRT Global Services creates a community of financial services leaders committed to excellence in the profession, and winning this award recognizes their ability to galvanize and coach their teams to become the best."

