Taiwan 7-Eleven to bring back Slurpees this summer

Coca-Cola, Fanta Green Tea flavors spotted

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/24 16:37
(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 7-Eleven Taiwan confirmed it is bringing the Slurpee back this summer.

Customers spotted a Slurpee machine at 7-Eleven's X-Store on Dongxing Road in Taipei City's Xinyi District on Tuesday (May 23), per NOWNews. The two flavors were Coca-Cola and Fanta Green Tea, but there was a sign which read "service suspended."

In response, 7-Eleven chain operator President Chain Store Corp. (統一超) stated, "Slurpee is an existing product of 7-Eleven. We will continue to optimize the equipment and process with the manufacturer internally. The follow-up measures will be launched according to internal plans. Please stay tuned."

Slurpees will be sold this summer, and some stores are expected to launch milk-flavored soft-serve ice cream, reported Liberty Times. After Slurpees were removed from stores in April 2022, netizens are eagerly looking forward to their return.

Slurpee machine spotted in 7-Eleven headquarters. (Facebook, Baofei Commune photo)
