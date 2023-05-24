First Hydrogen's Hydrogen-Powered LCV Praised by Rivus

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") announces its hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicle (LCV) has received praise from award-winning fleet management provider, Rivus, for its "smooth and pleasant" driving experience. Rivus drivers noted the Company's LCV's capability to manage greater ranges and refuel much faster than battery electric vehicles (BEV), which will help fleets using this vehicle class to switch to meet zero emissions targets. Following initial journeys on roads in Birmingham, the West Midlands and South Yorkshire, Rivus' drivers have complimented the vehicle for its "effortless" and "comfortable" driving. Drivers were particularly impressed with the LCV's automatic transmission, which they appraised as "easier than a petrol or diesel van to operate" as it does not require gear changes and the vehicle is much quieter to run.



Rivus, which manages approximately 120,000 vehicles, including approximately 85,000 LCVs, is the first fleet management company to test drive the first-of-its-kind hydrogen vehicle on UK roads. During the month-long trial, Rivus is taking the vehicle through duty cycles, where the van is being driven on planned routes over different terrain at varying speeds unladen, transporting different payloads and with heating, air conditioning and other ancillary vehicle functions turned on and off. Fleet management specialists Rivus will use data gathered by First Hydrogen's onboard telematics to make direct performance comparisons between similar BEV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that have undertaken the same duty cycles.



Part of a series of vehicle trials co-ordinated through the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC), the trials will see major fleets from industries including grocery, delivery, utilities, and healthcare, use First Hydrogen's LCV in real-world operations.



Steve Gill, CEO Automotive at First Hydrogen, comments: "We are pleased to hear the positive initial reactions from Rivus' drivers, especially around driving experience. The team has great insight into the needs of our potential customers – commercial fleet managers and their drivers – who value a comfortable and easy driving experience without the range and payload concerns often associated with other zero emission vehicle technologies. Their feedback is helping us to improve the deployment of our demonstrator vehicles and development for the vehicles we plan to bring to market."



Thomas Maerz, Chief Development Officer at Rivus, says: "It is no surprise that commercial drivers spend most of their day behind the wheel; therefore, vehicles must be easy to drive and a provide a pleasant working environment. Our team has been impressed with the First Hydrogen vehicle's handling, how comfortable it is and how smoothly it drives. We are very much looking forward to analysing the data collected during their journeys to understand how vehicle performance matches driver experience."





Allan Rushforth, First Hydrogen CCO – Mobility and Rivus drivers



About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company has designed and built hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. These vehicles are currently being trialed with an initial 16 fleet operators in the United Kingdom. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.