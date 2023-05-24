Miami Beach honors nation with 'Taiwan Day'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The City Council of Miami Beach, Florida has declared May 22 as Taiwan Day, in honor of the nation’s outstanding achievements in terms of democracy, freedom, and economic development.

During a presentation and awards meeting on Monday (May 22), Councilwoman Kristen Rosen Gonzalez lauded Taiwan as a nation that enjoys democracy, freedom of speech, and economic liberty. However, she added, Taiwan faces numerous threats and intimidation from China.

Gonzalez read the contents of a congratulatory certificate that acknowledged Taiwan's outstanding performance in areas such as human rights, freedom, humanitarian aid, healthcare, education, and technology. Not only is Taiwan an important strategic partner of the U.S., but it also stands as the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, she said.

The Miami Beach government supports Taiwan's participation in international organizations including the World Health Organization, INTERPOL, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Gonzalez added.

The Miami Beach city council expressed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Taiwan, the U.S., and the state of Florida in the certificate.

Chou Chi-yu (周啟宇), director of Taiwan’s Miami representative office, accepted the certificate on behalf of the Taiwan government. He expressed gratitude for the city's support for Taiwan.

Chou said that despite China's constant attempts to suppress Taiwan's international participation, Taiwan will never back down and will continue to seek support from the international community.