Thailand faces pressure to postpone tourism tax until 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand is likely to postpone the introduction of a 300-baht (NT$267.50 ) tourism tax again amid political uncertainty and practical problems, reports said on Wednesday (May 24).

The plan, discussed since 2022, has already experienced at least one delay from June to September, but the latest reports indicate the introduction might have to wait until 2024. In addition to the fee for visitors arriving by air, the plan also included 150 baht to be paid by each tourist arriving by land or sea.

However, the outgoing pro-military coalition which proposed the fees lost the May 24 elections, with a government formed by eight previous opposition parties unlikely to take office before August. The new cabinet was expected to emphasize priorities such as reform of the monarchy, the abolition of military conscription, and stricter marijuana laws, with the tourism tax taking a back seat, the Bangkok Post reported.

The project also faced practical problems, with airlines complaining about being put in charge of the fee collection. The carriers said embedding the fees in their airfare was too complicated, as they would have to discern between foreign visitors who had to pay the sum, and Thai nationals and foreign residents in Thailand who should not.

Payment at automatic kiosks at airports was another suggestion, but critics said that with the resurgence of tourism, Thailand’s airports already faced long lines at immigration and luggage checks.

Officials and tourism sector representatives suggested the launch of the tax should be postponed until 2024, once tourism has sufficiently recovered. From Jan. 1 until May 15, 9.47 million visitors arrived in Thailand, while before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, the country welcomed more than 39 million tourists.