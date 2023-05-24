DHL Global Forwarding announces leadership change in Asia Pacific

After more than two decades with the company, Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Asia Pacific, retires from Deutsche Post DHL Group

His successor will be Niki Frank, currently CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Asia

Niki Frank, designated CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 May 2023 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, announces a change in its Asia Pacific management as Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Asia Pacific, retires from the Group after more than two decades of valued contribution. His successor, Niki Frank, currently CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Asia, will assume his new role as CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for the Asia Pacific region, effective July 1, 2023.Kelvin has had a long and illustrious career in the logistics industry, having joined Danzas AEI in 2002 and assuming various leadership roles in DHL Global Forwarding in the region before he took on the position of CEO, DHL Global Forwarding North Asia Pacific in 2008. In 2011, Kelvin's leadership responsibilities expanded with his appointment as CEO of Asia Pacific. In this role, he achieved record revenue and tremendous market share growth. He was instrumental in transforming the region by improving freight forwarding solutions, making DHL Global Forwarding a pioneer of rail solutions between Asia and Europe, and growing the Intra-Asia business substantially."I wish to express my sincere thanks to Kelvin for his strong commitment, outstanding contributions to the business, and the results achieved over the past years. We wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement," said Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. "Congratulations to Niki on his new role, and I wish him great success in his new position. Niki's extensive experience, strategic acumen, and proven track record in driving performance make him the ideal choice to lead the Asia Pacific region.""I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am looking forward to this new challenge. Kelvin has built a solid foundation and a stellar regional team over the last 12 years. I am fully committed to driving our digitalization and sustainability agenda while fostering an inclusive and respectful culture that makes us a great workplace for all. Together with our dedicated teams, I am confident that we will further strengthen our position as a market leader, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and contribute to a more sustainable future," said Niki Frank, designated CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.Niki Frank brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. He began his career at DPDHL Group in 2012, joining as Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Throughout his career at DHL Global Forwarding, Niki has held various leadership positions, significantly contributing to the company's growth and success. He played a major role in the company's turnaround program and helped shape the "Simplify" Strategy. In 2019, he assumed the role of CEO, India before taking on additional responsibilities for the newly created subregion of South Asia in 2021. In recent years he has successfully driven performance along all three bottom lines to record levels and positioned India as a major profit contributor in the DHL Global Forwarding network. In addition, he managed to create substantial synergies across the countries of his subregion, strategically preparing them for future growth.





Hashtag: #DHL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



