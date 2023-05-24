Netflix to charge 'streaming parasites' in Taiwan NT$100

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netflix announced on Wednesday (May 24) that members who share accounts with non-resident users in Taiwan must pay an additional monthly fee of NT$100 (US$3.24) for each sub-account.

In order to save money, Netflix users may share accounts and costs with "parasite" accounts. In 2022, Netflix began combating shared accounts in Latin America, concerned this would impact its bottom line amid sagging users. It expanded the new policy to the rest of the world in 2023.

On its official website, Netflix stated that accounts can only be shared with individuals in the same household. Users who do not live with the account owner must pay an additional monthly fee of NT$100.

Under its plans and pricing scheme, the company lists a "Basic" plan for NT$270 per month, which only supports viewing and downloading to one device at a time and does not include the option of adding extra members. The "Standard" plan runs for NT$330 per month and supports viewing and downloads on two devices at a time, and it includes the option of adding an extra member who does not reside at the same residence, for an extra NT$100 per month.

The "Premium" plan costs NT$390 per month and allows for viewing on four devices and downloads on six devices. It provides the option of adding two extra members who reside at separate addresses for an additional NT$100 per month.

Extra members will have their own Netflix account and password, but their membership is paid for by the individual who invited them to share their account.