Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Netflix to charge 'streaming parasites' in Taiwan NT$100

Members must pay additional NT$100 per month for users outside household

  558
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/24 12:55
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netflix announced on Wednesday (May 24) that members who share accounts with non-resident users in Taiwan must pay an additional monthly fee of NT$100 (US$3.24) for each sub-account.

In order to save money, Netflix users may share accounts and costs with "parasite" accounts. In 2022, Netflix began combating shared accounts in Latin America, concerned this would impact its bottom line amid sagging users. It expanded the new policy to the rest of the world in 2023.

On its official website, Netflix stated that accounts can only be shared with individuals in the same household. Users who do not live with the account owner must pay an additional monthly fee of NT$100.

Under its plans and pricing scheme, the company lists a "Basic" plan for NT$270 per month, which only supports viewing and downloading to one device at a time and does not include the option of adding extra members. The "Standard" plan runs for NT$330 per month and supports viewing and downloads on two devices at a time, and it includes the option of adding an extra member who does not reside at the same residence, for an extra NT$100 per month.

The "Premium" plan costs NT$390 per month and allows for viewing on four devices and downloads on six devices. It provides the option of adding two extra members who reside at separate addresses for an additional NT$100 per month.

Extra members will have their own Netflix account and password, but their membership is paid for by the individual who invited them to share their account.

Netflix
Netflix Taiwan
streaming services
Netflix fee

RELATED ARTICLES

'Copycat Killer' becomes 1st Taiwanese show on Netflix top list
'Copycat Killer' becomes 1st Taiwanese show on Netflix top list
2023/04/24 18:00
Netflix 'The Witcher' creator to attend Taipei Int'l Book Exhibition
Netflix 'The Witcher' creator to attend Taipei Int'l Book Exhibition
2023/01/27 17:04
Netflix APAC vice president speaks in Taipei
Netflix APAC vice president speaks in Taipei
2022/12/19 20:37
Paris and Chaotian Temple go virtual at Taiwan Creative Content Fest
Paris and Chaotian Temple go virtual at Taiwan Creative Content Fest
2022/11/03 18:33
Taiwan's 'Incantation' No. 3 film on Netflix Global Top 10
Taiwan's 'Incantation' No. 3 film on Netflix Global Top 10
2022/07/20 13:20