DirectAsia Singapore Simplifies Travel Insurance: Comprehensive Coverage for School Holiday Trips Available

Tailored coverage solutions enhance peace of mind for families as overseas school holiday travel returns to the fore

Equitable Child Cover & Family Travel Insurance: Offering equal protection for children and adults, DirectAsia provides cost-effective, all-inclusive packages that offer coverage for all family members under a single policy.



Inclusive Domestic Helper Coverage: Recognising the integral role of domestic helpers in Singaporean families, DirectAsia ensures they're not left out, extending coverage to include helpers who accompany families on school holiday trips.



Trip Cancellation & Curtailment: Unforeseen circumstances can lead to trip cancellations or shortenings. DirectAsia offers compensation for irretrievable, prepaid transport and accommodation expenses, helping families navigate such disruptions in their school holiday travel plans without financial burden.



Personal Possessions, Money & Travel Documents: School holiday trips should be stress-free. To this end, DirectAsia's insurance shields families from the fallout of theft, loss, or accidental damage to personal belongings, adding an extra layer of assurance.



Medical Expenses: An unexpected medical situation can put a damper on school holiday travels. DirectAsia cushions families from this impact, covering medical treatment costs incurred during an insured overseas trip, as well as related expenses for up to 30 days after returning to Singapore.



Death & Permanent Disability: In the unfortunate event of severe injury during the trip resulting in loss of limbs, sight, permanent total disablement, or death, families can find some solace in DirectAsia's provision for a lump-sum payout, providing a critical financial safety net.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 May 2023 - As global travel restrictions lift and holiday plans resume, DirectAsia Singapore responds to the needs of today's travellers with a comprehensive suite of travel insurance plans. These plans are well suited to provide peace of mind for families planning school holiday trips abroad this June, ensuring they are well-protected in a variety of scenarios."DirectAsia Singapore acknowledges the evolving requirements of today's travellers," shares Oliver Mallich, Head of Marketing and Partnerships. "Our flexible travel insurance packages are designed to cater to a wide array of situations, ensuring families can travel with freedom from worry during the upcoming school holidays."DirectAsia Singapore's insurance plans provide a variety of options for coverage:DirectAsia Singapore's travel insurance offers up to S$1,000,000 coverage for medical expenses and assures up to 90 days of coverage per journey. Frequent travellers may find the flexibility of annual plans beneficial. The policy also includes coverage for emergency phone charges, compassionate visits, personal liability, and rental car excess.For more detailed information about DirectAsia Singapore and the travel insurance options available, please visit https://www.directasia.com/ Travel insurance policies from DirectAsia Singapore are subject to terms and conditions. Coverage may not extend to certain countries due to existing travel advisories. For complete details, please refer to the Policy Documents & Wording available on their website.

About Direct Asia

Part of the global Hiscox Group, DirectAsia Singapore offers direct-to-consumer insurance services. Their portfolio spans car, motorcycle, and travel insurance packages, all underpinned by a commitment to clarity, simplicity, and innovation.