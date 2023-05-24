Photo of the Day: Taiwan tourist glows with Matsu's 'blue tears'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Last week a photo of a tourist covered in "blue tears" (藍眼淚) taken on Matsu went viral, with some comparing the photo to a scene from the film "Avatar," while others questioned whether such behavior would damage the environment.

On May 17, Chou Chih-hsiao (周治孝), who resides in Matsu's Beigan Township, posted the photo to her Facebook page dedicated to capturing images of the phenomenon. The bioluminescence is caused by a species of dinoflagellates called Noctiluca scintillans, which glow neon blue when they are disturbed.



Chou told CNA that the blue tears have been unprecedented in scale in recent days. She said that the fluorescence could be seen in almost all southern coastal areas of Matsu, delighting tourists.

Some questioned whether the image was photoshopped, but Chou insisted that it had not been retouched. She said the woman splashed large amounts of seawater over herself, triggering the glowing response by the unicellular algae.



Chou said when the glow occurs, the water has a "slippery and thickened sensation." Chou said the phenomenon varies with the tides and wind direction, but because the coast of Matsu has so many U-shaped inlets, once the single-celled eukaryotes enter, they become stuck and will frequently glow.

However, some netizens expressed concerns that the increased algae indicated environmental problems or that the collecting and disturbing of the dinoflagellates for photos would harm them. Chiang Kuo-ping (蔣國平), a professor at National Taiwan Ocean University's Institute of Marine Environment and Ecology, told CNA that the main reason for the increase in blue tears is the presence of silicates, which come from sand and have nothing to do with pollutants.

Chiang said the waters around Matsu belong to a coastal estuary, which is naturally turbid because it is rich in organic matter and nutrients, and it is normal to see blue tears in this marine environment. As to whether activity by the tourists is harmful, Chiang said that after people splash themselves with the water, it flows back into the sea, so the organisms will usually not die, and the behavior will not have much impact on the ecology.