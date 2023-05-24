BingX lists Refundcoin (RFD) and zkApes (ZAT) Coins On Spot Trading Platform





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 May 2023 - BingX, a leading crypto copy trading platform, is excited to announce the availability of Refundcoin (Symbol: RFD) and zkApes (Symbol: ZAT) for trading on its platform. These additions expand the range of options for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, while BingX continues to prioritize user-friendly features, competitive fees, and a diverse selection of trading pairs. It is important to note that ZAT USDT and RFD USDT are classified as MEME coins; hence, users are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.





The introduction of ZAT USDT and RFD USDT on BingX marks another significant step in the platform's commitment to providing users with access to popular and promising cryptocurrencies. BingX continues to expand its offerings, ensuring that traders have ample opportunities to explore and engage with the evolving crypto market.

RFD, created by Blurr.Eth, a respected figure in the crypto community and recognized as an OG Whale, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project. Blurr.Eth's notable track record and comprehensive market understanding contribute to the anticipation surrounding RFD. BingX proudly stands as the first few CEX offering the RFD USDT trading pair, providing traders with exclusive access to this exciting opportunity.









In addition, BingX has also welcomed ZAT USDT to its platform. ZAT is a part of the zkApes metaverse project, known as Apeverse. Apeverse presents a vibrant virtual space that fosters various interconnected forms of digital interaction and entertainment. Within Apeverse, users can navigate personalized avatars through immersive environments, facilitating global connections for entertainment, education, interaction, and self-expression.

As BingX continues to expand its trading pairs, it attracts both experienced traders and newcomers to the crypto market. The platform remains dedicated to regular updates and enhancements, aiming to create a thriving community for social trading.



