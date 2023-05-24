Husband of deceased teen says 2-hour marriage enabled NT$500 million inheritance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man named Hsia (夏) who married a Taichung high schooler worth NT$500 million (US$16.24 million) two hours before the student’s death has explained the marriage by saying that the deceased teen’s father would only pay a multi-million-dollar inheritance to the first of his children who married.

Prosecutors questioned Hsia and his father for five hours on Tuesday (May 23), per UDN, during which time Hsia’s claim of the high school student’s conditional inheritance emerged. The 18-year-old named Lai (賴) died after falling from a Taichung apartment building after marrying Hsia on May 4, and sensational and complex details continue to emerge about the teen’s family background and death.

Lai’s mother said on May 19 that she believed her son was murdered for his money, and her lawyer suggested that Hsia's Tuesday statement was an attempt to exonerate himself of the alleged crime.

Hsia was asked by media if he loved Lai when leaving the court where he was questioned, but did not reply. His lawyer said that the case could not be commented on publicly as it was still under investigation.



The deceased Lai with his biological father. (CNA photo)

Witnesses to the marriage

Despite Hsia and Lai’s marriage only being two-hours-old at the time of the latter’s death, Hsia is entitled to jointly inherit Lai’s wealth alongside the teen’s mother, if the marriage’s validity is not challenged. In Taiwan, as well as being physically present with two witnesses, marriage requires the “true intention to marry.”

In this instance, the witnesses to the marriage were strangers to Lai and Hsia, and were asked by the couple to perform the role under the pretense that the couple's families did not accept their union, per SETN. The witnesses said they felt sympathy for the couple, and performed the role as a favor without receiving any money.

It has been reported that this information may be evidence if a civil lawsuit is filed to challenge the marriage’s validity, which at this stage appears likely.

Mother’s right to inherit

Lai’s mother is Chinese, raising questions about her right to inherit the total of her son’s fortune.

According to Taiwan law, “the total amount of the estate any of the people of the Mainland Area (China) may inherit shall not exceed two million New Taiwan Dollars,” and the remainder is to be distributed to other heirs in Taiwan. As the deceased Lai’s biological father is no longer alive, this would mean the first heir in line for the inheritance after Lai's mother is Hsia.

The lawyer representing Lai’s mother said that she had voluntarily canceled her China household registration, though she also said she does not have a Taiwan ID card, health insurance card, or Taiwan household registration, per LTN. The lawyer said that the renunciation of her China residency permit means the NT$2 million inheritance limit does not apply.

The Lai family has appointed an immigration lawyer to resolve the issue.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.