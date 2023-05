Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

Jose Cuas (3-0) was the winner, and Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

The Tigers threatened in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs on two infield singles and a walk, but Mayers induced a groundball from Miguel Cabrera.

The Royals got to Rodriguez in the fourth. Edward Olivares reached on shortstop Javier Baez's error and scored on a double by Michael Massey. Massey then came in on a single by Garcia. Garcia scored the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Salvador Perez. Only one of the runs was earned.

Mayers labored in the fifth and left with the bases loaded and two outs. One of those runners scored on a single by Baez. Olivares singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. with Kansas City's fourth run.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Nick Wittgren was selected from Triple-A Omaha. Wittgren, who pitched for Royals' pitching coach Brian Sweeney with Cleveland from 2019-21, had a 1.25 ERA with five saves in 17 appearances with Omaha. In a corresponding move, RHP Max Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

The Tigers and Royals will complete the three-game series Wenesday. Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA) will face RHP Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports