Typhoon Mawar forecast to start bringing rain to northeast Taiwan Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The impact of Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) on Taiwan is still uncertain at this point, while some are predicting it could bring rain to the northeastern and eastern parts of the country starting Sunday (May 28).

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday (May 24), Typhoon Mawar was located 2,890 km east-southeast from Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at a speed of 11 kph. It has a 250 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph and gusts of up to 226 kph, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

On his Facebook page, WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said Mawar, the second tropical storm of the year, intensified into a strong typhoon on Tuesday (May 23). Peng said it is currently southeast of Guam and is expected to move westward due to a subtropical pressure high ridge, reaching waters to the east of the Philippines on Sunday.

As Mawar nears Taiwan on Sunday, Peng predicted localized, short-term rains in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, with winds intensifying and waves growing in height, but partly cloudy to sunny skies in other areas. He advised people going to the beach to exercise caution. Peng forecast that mountainous areas of southern and central Taiwan would likely see brief showers in the afternoon.

Peng said Mawar is expected to turn north into waters east of Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday. However, he said its impact on Taiwan is still uncertain.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in his daily report said the latest models from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Global Ensemble Forecast System (GEFS) show Mawar's path will make a hard turn to the northeast in six to seven days when it is east of Taiwan.

Wu emphasized that each model varies wildly. He added it is still too early to determine if Mawar will make landfall in Taiwan and that two or three more days of observation were needed to determine its path.



(CWB image)



(Japan Meteorological Agency image)



(Global Forecast System image)



(ECMWF image)



(Facebook, Peng Chi-ming image)