Firefighters rescue 2 women who fall from bridge in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (May 23), an emergency 119 call was received by Zhubei City authorities about two women falling from the Boai Bridge which crosses the Douzibu River.

Eye witnesses said the two women drove a car to the Boai Bridge. They were reportedly having an argument, with one woman suspected of wanting to commit suicide as she later fell from the bridge down into the river, per China Times.

The other woman then shouted "Help," before jumping into the water to save the first woman.

After receiving the emergency call, the local fire department dispatched four vehicles and nine personnel to assist in a rescue. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the two women conscious and slightly injured.

Women suffer slight injuries after falling from a bridge in Zhubei City. (Hsinchu County Fire Department photo)

This section of the Douzibu River is not deep, typically less than one meter of water with the river bottom composed of mud. Firefighters went into the water and brought the two women ashore at 9:50 p.m.

The fire department said the 43-year-old woman surnamed Ye (葉) had no obvious injuries or trauma, and the 51-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林) had a swollen left ankle. Both were sent to nearby Ton-Yen General Hospital.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.