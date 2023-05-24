Twins OF Trevor Larnach put on injured list with pneumonia

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has landed on the 10-day injured list because of pneumonia.

The move was made before Minnesota's game against San Francisco on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Larnach, who will be eligible to return to the active roster on June 1.

The 26-year-old Larnach has hit .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 runs and 20 walks in 39 games across two stints with the Twins this season. He caught the flu during the team's road trip last week and tested positive for pneumonia after returning to Minnesota.

“He just kept getting worse to the point where he couldn't function at all,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Wallner went 0 for 8 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches over six games with Minnesota in his first major league stint this year. With the Twins' top minor league affiliate now just about 10 miles away in St. Paul, Wallner was able to play an afternoon game for the Saints on Tuesday before joining the Twins at Target Field. He went 1 for 4.

Larnach has played 24 games in left field and 10 games in right field. He joined two regulars already on the injured list with strained left hamstrings: right fielder Max Kepler and second baseman Jorge Polanco. Utility player Nick Gordon (broken right leg) is also on the injured list.

Shortstop Carlos Correa was on the bench on Tuesday because of a bruised left heel.

