United States beats Fiji 3-0 at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States moved closer to reaching the knockout stage at the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiji on Tuesday.

With Fiji sitting back in defense in San Juan, the Americans didn't score until the 66th minute when Diego Luna curled in a shot from the edge of the box. Cade Cowell doubled the lead with a similar strike in the 88th before Caleb Wiley sealed it with a stoppage-time tap-in.

The United States has six points after two victories in Group B and will advance if Ecuador fails to beat Slovakia later.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-place teams at the 24-team tournament will advance to the round of 16.

Also on Tuesday, New Zealand and Asian champions Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in Santiago del Estero in their Group A encounter.

Sherzod Esanov scored in second-half stoppage time to salvage the draw for Uzbekistan, which had trailed 2-0 after first-half goals by Benjamin Wallace and Jay Herdman. Abbosbek Fayzullaev started the comeback with a goal in the 51st minute.

New Zealand has four points after two matches, and Uzbekistan has one. Argentina, with three points, and Guatemala, with zero, will play later in the same group.

