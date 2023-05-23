Cholesterol Monitors Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Roche Diagnostics, AccuTech LLC

Global Cholesterol Monitors Market is valued at approximately USD 2.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The cholesterol monitors are devices that are used to test the level of cholesterol in patients. The key factors driving the market growth are rising rates of obesity and a geriatric population in developed countries like the U.S., Germany, and France have accelerated the cases of patients who have high levels of bad cholesterol, requiring a daily upsurge in the demand for cholesterol monitoring products worldwide. Also, the global cholesterol monitor market is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, a growing focus on early diagnosis, and the significantly increasing of cholesterol monitors.

According to World Obesity Organization, in India, there has been a rise in the prevalence of overweight; in year 2019-2020, 18.7% of adults, 20% men and 17.2% women were overweight which increased to 23%, 22%, and 24% respectively by 2020-21. As a result, rising obesity will create lucrative growth for the market.

Also, rising awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare would crate lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the lack of healthcare resources, an undertrained human resource, and strict safety regulations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cholesterol Monitors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, coupled with the rise in aging population, and increasing preference for self-monitoring devices. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing awareness related to prevention and early diagnosis of diseases, increasing obesity rate and rising technological innovation which would create lucrative growth prospects for the global cholesterol monitors market across the Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Roche Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AccuTech LLC

Alere Inc.

Siemens

Medline Industries, Inc.

Abaxis, Inc.

ManthaMed

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, The FDA has given Esperion approval to market Nexlizet (bempedoic acid-ezetimibe), a cholesterol-lowering combo, to patients who have high cholesterol or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and have completed their statin therapy.

In 2022, A medicine Bemdac, that contains bempedoic acid, was launched by Zydus Lifesciences to treat high levels of bad cholesterol.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, End-Users, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

By End-Users:

Military

Medical

Aerospace

Electronics

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

